Go ahead quote me

This peerless good man is hard to find, so in the next life, I want to be his wife too.

ACTOR CHOW YUN FAT'S WIFE, JASMINE TAN

I got to a place of self-acceptance because I had no choice. I cornered myself. I got to the point where I was tired of beating myself up. I could not trade myself in for anyone else.

ACTRESS VIOLA DAVIS on reaching self-acceptance

I think I'm all the stronger for it. And I think I'm a better mum because of it because you never take that connection for granted.

ACTRESS HAYDEN PANETTIERE on her battle with postpartum depression