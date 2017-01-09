Go ahead quote me

That was the first time I heard someone say, 'We're not gonna cast you - you're too fat.' So I decided to drop the weight, like in wrestling. I couldn't afford a trainer, so it was all running and crash-dieting and cutting alcohol.

ACTOR CHRIS PRATT, who got into shape after missing out on the 2011 sports movie, Moneyball

Making my deal with HBO as a 23-year-old woman, I felt that I had so much to prove. I felt like I had to be the person who answered e-mails the fastest, stayed up the latest, worked the hardest. As much as I loved my job, I...injured myself in some ways. ''

GIRLS CREATOR LENA DUNHAM, 30

I wish I could spend more time in Africa. I have this intense sense of complete relaxation and normality here. To not get recognised, to lose myself in the bush with what I would call the most down-to-earth people on the planet.

PRINCE HARRY on the one place he feels "normal" in