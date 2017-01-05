Go Ahead Quote Me

There's a kind of relationship that's like boiled water, but still waters run deep. Under the quiet surface, there's actually great life wisdom.

SINGER VICTOR WONG on how love is about doing small things for each other

He's the reason why I got successful in this business. If Robin hadn't done Good Will Hunting, Matt and I would still be sitting there today talking about how we could update that script.

ACTOR BEN AFFLECK crediting the late Robin Williams for launching his and actor Matt Damon's careers by starring in the duo's 1997 film

I think it's probably going to follow me to my grave.

ACTRESS HELEN MIRREN complaining about her sex symbol status