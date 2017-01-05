Go Ahead Quote Me

Singer Victor Wong
Singer Victor Wong
Actor Ben Affleck
Actor Ben Affleck
Actress Helen Mirren
Actress Helen Mirren
Published
59 min ago

There's a kind of relationship that's like boiled water, but still waters run deep. Under the quiet surface, there's actually great life wisdom.

SINGER VICTOR WONG on how love is about doing small things for each other

He's the reason why I got successful in this business. If Robin hadn't done Good Will Hunting, Matt and I would still be sitting there today talking about how we could update that script.

ACTOR BEN AFFLECK crediting the late Robin Williams for launching his and actor Matt Damon's careers by starring in the duo's 1997 film

I think it's probably going to follow me to my grave.

ACTRESS HELEN MIRREN complaining about her sex symbol status

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 05, 2017, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping