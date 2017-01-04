Go ahead quote me

People are rewarded with money and fame and, ultimately, the correct amount of emptiness for an egocentric life. There's a part of me that will always want to shed all that.

ACTOR ANDREW GARFIELD on self-promotion

Not quite instantly, but within a very few weeks, I was transformed into an old man. I did feel pretty happy that I was still alive.

AUTHOR JONATHAN RABAN, who has recovered after a stroke in 2011

You could live three lifetimes and not hope to repeat this sort of success, so you can't be churlish about it. You have to take it as a huge compliment.

SHERLOCK ACTOR MARTIN FREEMAN on the global success and devoted fanbase of the TV hit

