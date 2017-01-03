Go ahead quote me

I guess it depends on the love. I mean, if you were facing getting a really good job and the love that you're with is kinda like, 'Maybe it's momentary', then choose the job. But if you're like, 'This is love for the rest of my life', then s**** the job.

ACTRESS JENNIFER LAWRENCE on love versus work

I'm open to it. I don't have a date or any plans set. I haven't closed any books.

ACTOR RYAN PHILLIPPE, former husband of actress Reese Witherspoon, on remarriage

BigBang's manners are really impossible to find fault with. Their greetings are 100 per cent sincere. G-Dragon's bows, especially, are 90 degrees. The others in the younger generation don't do it as well as him.

SOUTH KOREAN TV HOST DEFCONN singing the praises of the K-pop idols