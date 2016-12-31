Go Ahead Quote Me

I don't complain about Hollywood. I don't say that 'they don't do this for black women' ... I just keep working because one day you look up and you're a Golden Globe winner.

ACTRESS TARAJI P. HENSON on conquering sexism and racism in Hollywood

It's definitely hard keeping that resistance, but I want to teach people that it's doable.

INDIE ARTIST CHANCE THE RAPPER, who turned down his idol Kanye West's offer to join his label

I think I was born like a rattlesnake. It's nice that work has facilitated an outlet, otherwise I'd be in prison or dead. Some people are just born with teeth. You gotta chew on something.

ACTOR BEN FOSTER, who is sure his life would have taken a dark turn if he had he not become an actor