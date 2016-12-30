Go Ahead Quote Me

My hair and I have a very important relationship. I think I would have to be really, really drunk to try a pixie cut.

ACTRESS PRIYANKA CHOPRA on her long tresses

I entered the house and there was Madonna waiting for me. I'll never forget what she did; she was there because she wanted to support me. She hugged me, she stayed with me for many, many hours.

DESIGNER DONATELLA VERSACE on the day after the 1997 shooting of her brother Gianni, when she went to his house

I am an extremely vocal work-outer. I am the Monica Seles of the gym.

ACTOR MICHAEL FASSBENDER