Go ahead Quote me

One of the things I'm learning in life is that being away from one another is sometimes the healthiest thing we can do. You know? I dare to say that being away from one another may have saved a few marriages on this planet.

ROCKER STEVEN TYLER on spending time apart from his band Aerosmith

It feels pretty generic and also feels, a lot of it, like a desperate plea for commercial airplay and success.

NINE INCH NAILS FRONTMAN TRENT REZNOR on modern pop music

They're the definition of true love. To see them fall so deeply in love with each other all over again time and time again, it makes me realise how special my family is.

TELEVISION PRESENTER KELLY OSBOURNE on her parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne