Go ahead quote me

I have a brother who's a doctor and, to me, that's something that's a really tangible skill that helps people. But he was saying to me, you know, that entertainment is really important for people's well-being. They need that escape mechanism from how harsh life can be.

STAR WARS ACTOR MARK HAMILL

If you think of Lucian Freud's paintings, for example, the reason you look at those subjects is because they're so revealed. And if this is my instrument, then in a way, this gives me a more interesting canvas.

ACTRESS SIGOURNEY WEAVER, 67, on being an older woman on screen

Anything I could have done that was legal to get Margaret Thatcher's government out, I was prepared to do.

BRITISH ACTRESS GLENDA JACKSON on why she went into politics in the 1990s