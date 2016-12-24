Go Ahead Quote Me

Pop Star Robbie Williams
Actress Ady An
Singer Kylie Minogue
Actor Joshua Sasse
Published
Dec 24, 2016, 5:00 am SGT

I have got to get my kicks any way possible and I tell my lovely wife Ayda that I am just being professional. The fans put me where I am today, so I can just get a quick feel of their breasts too as I sign them.

POP STAR ROBBIE WILLIAMS confessing to still signing female fans' bare chests

There's nothing to explain. Good friends don't always get together.

ACTRESS ADY AN on rumours that she is no longer close friends with actress Joe Chen

He's an old soul - across the board, all of my friends have said it. He's more old-fashioned. I feel like the young one in the relationship.

SINGER KYLIE MINOGUE, 48, on her fiance, actor Joshua Sasse, 29

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 24, 2016, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
