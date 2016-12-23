Go Ahead Quote Me

If we bring her back, you know it's like when you see a picture when you're away and you take it home and you think, why did I buy that?

IMPRESARIO ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER claiming he discovered singer Rihanna on holiday in Barbados 12 years ago but chose not to take her to Britain

I've been pretty bad in the romance department. I think I'm a caring guy, but the grand gestures I'm not great at. I need to put more work into it.

ACTOR JAMES FRANCO on how he is not good at sweeping potential partners off their feet

When I was little, I'd go and the curtain would open and, when it did, I always thought, 'There's a chance that something great is going to happen', and sometimes, something did and, sometimes, you forgot about the movie by the time you left, but I miss the curtain.

ACTOR KEVIN COSTNER remembering cinemas with curtains from his youth