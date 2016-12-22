Go ahead Quote me

Cindy Crawford
Sting
Law Lok Lam
Published
Dec 22, 2016, 5:00 am SGT

I don't need everyone on Instagram pointing out that I don't look the same way I did when I was 20. I know that.

MODEL CINDY CRAWFORD, 50, on the pressure to look young

I think I'm probably a better grandparent than I was a dad. I'm older now, I love them. I love my other kids, but you know, I was a rock star. Now I'm a granddad.

SINGER STING on being able to dedicate more time to his family now

Even if a person has 10 billion dollars, he still sleeps in that bed and eats those meals. Eating glass noodles and eating shark's fin, in my opinion, aren't that different. In fact, salted fish and cabbage are tasty too.

TVB ACTOR LAW LOK LAM

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 22, 2016, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
