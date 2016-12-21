Go ahead quote me

Maybe he'll just have to sing something himself. He probably thinks he has a great voice. He thinks he does everything great.

BROADWAY STAR IDINA MENZEL on United States President-elect Donald Trump's reported Inauguration performer woes

I never really cared much about money. I just wanted people to like me.

MUSICIAN MOBY

There's only so many times your daughter can be taken. Actually, if we do have another, it will be, 'Please can you take my daughter?'

ACTOR LIAM NEESON shooting down rumours that he will star in a fourth Taken movie