Gloria Gaynor performs I Will Survive at Library of Congress' disco celebration

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The Library of Congress celebrates disco song and dance as an integral part of American culture in a unique event called Bibliodiscotheque, featuring Grammy-winner Gloria Gaynor.

The event celebrates disco as a force that "changed American art, fashion, language and sound" beyond the 1970s and 1980s, according to organisers.

Grammy-winning artist Gloria Gaynor is a key voice behind that movement.

In 2016, her song I Will Survive was inducted into the Library's National Recording Registry.

The song has been called an anthem for people from all walks of life.

"It's infectious, and this is what you always hope for when you record any kind of a song, that it will be infectious. So, it will be tapped into, and it will inspire, and it will be sought after by future generations, beyond my visions for sure," said Gaynor.

It is the power of music that lifts spirits, she says - something she wants to be remembered for.

"I am hoping that my legacy will be that Gloria Gaynor's music, and Gloria Gaynor, sought to uplift, to encourage, to inspire, and to empower people, and she did it well," she said.

A timeless message - and performance - that is one for the books.