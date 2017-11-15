Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Glam slam

Celebrities such as actress Lynda Carter (above left), director Patty Jenkins (above right) and model Halima Aden (below) were among those at the event. Joining actress Nicole Kidman on the red carpet is her husband, musician Keith Urban.
NEW YORK • Wonder Woman (2017) director Patty Jenkins, actress Nicole Kidman and the women of the #MeToo social media campaign were among the honourees at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York on Monday night.

"I see a world where we need a new kind of hero," said Jenkins, who was introduced by her friend, former Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter, reported Glamour magazine. "She stands for something very new, where she is strong and can fight the bad guy, but she can fall in love."

The diverse line-up of honorees also included astronaut Peggy Whitson, model Gigi Hadid and Syrian teen activist Muzoon Almellehan. Chic women, from actress Zendaya to model Halima Aden, were out in full force at the event.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 15, 2017, with the headline 'Glam slam'. Print Edition | Subscribe
