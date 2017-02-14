Taeyeon of Girls' Generation earns more than 100 million YouTube views for her music video

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD) - Girls' Generation member Taeyeon's music video for her song I has been watched more than 100 million times on YouTube, becoming the sixth video associated with the pop act to reach the milestone, its agency said on Tuesday (Feb 14).

The view count for the video, which was uploaded on Oct 6, 2015, stood at 100,031,467 as of 4.10pm on Tuesday, according to S.M. Entertainment.

I, which is the title track of Taeyeon's first solo album, dominated major music charts upon its release in 2015, while also topping Billboard's World Digital Song Chart then.

So far, the South Korean pop act has six songs with more than 100 million views on the global video-sharing platform.

Here are the six videos.

1. I

2. Gee

3. I Got A Boy

4. The Boys

5. Mr Taxi

6. Oh