Girls' Generation marks 10th anniversary with new album on Aug 7

SEOUL (The Korea Herald/Asia News Network) - South Korean girl group Girls' Generation will make its long-awaited return next month with the release of its sixth studio album Holiday Night on Aug 7.

According to S.M. Entertainment, the album will consist of 10 songs of various genres, including the tracks All Night and Holiday. Their last Korean record was 2015's Lion Heart.

In anticipation of the new album, the group released online teaser images and an interview video with Yoona on its official homepage Thursday. The agency said it will release teasers featuring other members in the following days.

The upcoming album is part of Girls' Generation's project to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their debut in 2007 with their self-titled album.

One of the longest-running K-pop groups in South Korea, they were recently ranked No. 1 on Billboard's list of 10 best K-pop girl groups of the past decade.

Prior to the album's release, the group will hold a fan event, Girls' Generation 10th Anniversary - Holiday to Remember, at Olympic Park in eastern Seoul.