Gigs Picks: Yuzu Asia Tour 2017 UTAO

YUZU ASIA TOUR 2017 -UTAO-

After a rousing first concert in Singapore at *Scape in July last year, Japanese folk-pop duo Yuzu are back at a larger venue, Capitol Theatre.

They released their first single, Natsuiro (Summer Colour), back in 1998 and have consistently charted over the years with tracks such as Goodbye Bus (1999), Violet (2003) and Reason (2013).

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: $58 to $138 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Boon Chan

MY SONGS 4

Expect a parade of hits from veteran Taiwanese singers Fang Chih-wei, Chou Chih-ping and Hsu Ching-chun, as well as Taiwan-based Malaysian Mindy Quah. Their popular songs include Childhood Sweethearts, Blame Heaven For A Change Of Heart and Love Me.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN:Sunday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $48 to $148 from Sistic

Boon Chan

BON GOUT MUSIC PRESENTS AYA FEST

Aya Fest features acts from the independent music scene in Japan and Singapore, including Electric Eel Shock and Music From The Mars (MFTM) - two Japanese stalwarts who have been making music for two decades.

Representing the home scene are two bands that recently toured Japan - percussive rock troupe Wicked Aura and experimental rock band sub:shaman - electronic/ experimental band Sonic Escapade, as well as a trio made up of Tim De Cotta, JR Teo and the show's organiser, jazz musician Aya Sekine.

WHERE: Hero's, 69 Circular Road MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Sunday, 3.30pm ADMISSION: $47 for standard tickets. Go to https://waave.it/tickets/ayafest

Eddino Abdul Hadi

JUNGLE

London-based soul-funk outfit Jungle (above) released their self-titled debut album in 2014, with the track Busy Earnin' making it to music magazine NME's Top 50 Tracks of the year. They have also been called "a spectacular live band" by music magazine DIY.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN:Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $98 from igo.events and $110 at the door

Boon Chan