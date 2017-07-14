Gigs Picks: Splashh (UK) live in Singapore

SPLASHH (UK) LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Anglo-Australian indie rock band Splashh followed up their debut record Comfort (2013) with Waiting A Lifetime (2017). Fortunately for their fans, they will not have to wait that long to catch them live in Singapore.

WHERE: Decline, Yu Li Industrial Building, 37 Geylang Lorong 23 MRT: Aljunied WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $35 from ticketbox.sg

TERRARIUM BY THE STEVE MCQUEENS

The Steve McQueens are a local jazz soul band that released the album Seamonster in 2015. Get a preview of their follow-up, Terrarium, which purportedly features a new sound and is slated to be released in September.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $25 INFO: Go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555

SONGS ABOUT PLACE - MUSIC PERFORMANCE BY THE DIARISTS

The Diarists are a collective formed in 2012 to curate spaces for local musicians to perform and they include The Observatory's Leslie Low. Songs About Place is a night of music that is part of the exhibition State Of Change, which examines the significance of memory in a city where things are always changing.

WHERE: Deck, 120A Prinsep Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Entry by donation

SONGS THAT KEEP US TOGETHER 10

Ten popular Taiwanese singers will perform a plethora of hits, including Tarcy Su with Lemon Tree, Wa Wa with Across The Ocean To See You and Chou Chih-ping with Childhood Sweethearts.

If you are a fan of Mandopop from the 1990s, chances are you will be familiar with at least some of the singers and songs here.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $48 to $188 INFO: Go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555