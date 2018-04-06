Gigs Picks: Singapore International Jazz Festival, and more

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL

The fifth edition of annual jazz festival Sing Jazz returns with a star-studded line-up that includes soul and hip-hop great Lauryn Hill, jazz-pop proponent Jamie Cullum and Grammy Award winner Lalah Hathaway.

Dance music lovers will also have their fill of legends with DJs Sasha and Ferry Corsten taking the stage tonight at the after-party event, The Late Show. Home-grown singer-songwriter Tim De Cotta opens for British musical group Soul II Soul, who are performing in Singapore for the first time.

This year, there is also a Festival Village at the event square at the Marina Bay waterfront, where local and regional bands will put on free performances.

WHERE: Event Plaza and Sands Expo & Convention Centre Halls E & F, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today to Sunday, various times ADMISSION: $168 at the door for Main Stage or The Late Show or $488 for a full festival pass. VIP packages available. Go to www.sing-jazz.com/2018/tickets INFO: www.sing-jazz.com

KATY PERRY WITNESS: THE TOUR

American pop diva Katy Perry returns to Singapore with the tour for her fifth and latest album, Witness. Along with all her mega hits and new material, expect a carnival-like atmosphere in what Billboard magazine called a "colourful, sparkling spectacle".

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION: $128 to $348 via www.sportshubtix.sg, all SingPost outlets, or call 3158-7888

THE GREAT ESCAPE PRESENTS KAMPONG BOOGIE

Expect an eclectic mix of everything from funk and soul to afro and hip-hop at late-night rooftop party Kampong Boogie as the likes of MC SWTLKR and DJs Shellsuit, Ramesh, Drem and the Funk Bast*rd! take the decks.

WHERE: Golden X The Great Escape, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Today, 9pm to 3am ADMISSION: Free entry from 9 to 10pm, $15 thereafter INFO: bit.ly/2q3fQhf

EP!C PRESENTS: ZEDD, SUPPORTED BY HONG & LINCEY

Known for chart-topping tunes and collaborations such as Stay with Alessia Cara and Get Low with Liam Payne, Zedd is a festival circuit mainstay. He returns to Singapore as part of his Echo Tour, where he will play the main room at megaclub Zouk.

WHERE: Zouk, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Tomorrow, 10pm to 4am ADMISSION: Tickets at the door, $70 (for members before midnight), $75 (for members after midnight or non-members)