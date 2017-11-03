Gigs Picks: Rossa - The Journey of 21 Dazzling Years

ROSSA - THE JOURNEY OF 21 DAZZLING YEARS

One of Indonesian pop's most prominent names, Rossa built a regional following off hit ballads such as Ayat-Ayat Cinta as well as theme songs for popular dramas. She released her latest album, A New Chapter, earlier this year, her first that features English songs and a contemporary dance-pop style.

The concert also marks her 21st year in show business.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $58 to $188 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

PIANOBOTANICA

Bring picnic mats and food and enjoy music at the Botanic Gardens as home-grown jazz names Jeremy Monteiro and Melissa Tham, as well as Brazilian singer Juliana da Silva, recreate a Rio de Janeiro party. This special edition of the annual concert series PianoBotanica, presented by the Embassy of Brazil, celebrates the 50th year of diplomatic relations between Brazil and Singapore.

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tomorrow, 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free

MOSAIC MUSIC SERIES - THE JOEY ALEXANDER TRIO

Jazz wunderkind Joey Alexander, 14, has wowed audiences worldwide as well as jazz stalwarts such as Wynton Marsalis in the past few years. The Bali-born, self-taught prodigy has three Grammy nominations to his name, including Best Jazz Instrumental Album for his 2015 debut album, My Favorite Things. His show here will feature songs from his second album, Countdown, released last year.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tuesday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $48 to $108 from Sistic

SINGAPORE WRITERS FESTIVAL - SWF STAGE: MALAM SASTERA IV: THE ICONS OF MUSIC

Veteran home-grown singer Sanisah Huri made her name in the last five decades with songs spanning genres from pop to traditional Malay music. She makes a rare return to the stage for this Singapore Writers Festival event, accompanied by Cultural Medallion winner Yusnor Ef, who will talk about the stories behind the lyrics that he wrote for some of her biggest hits.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Kong Si Auditorium, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION: $80 from Sistic