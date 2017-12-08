Gigs picks: Original line-up of Culture Club is back

REGGAE REMEDY LIVE AT THE PROJECTOR

Home-grown band Reggae Remedy have been making their name in the local and regional scene and toured Vietnam with Indonesian ska singer Denny Frust last year.

This show will be the band's final performance of the year.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Today, 9pm ADMISSION: Free



ZOUKOUT

Still one of the most prominent beach dance music festivals after all this time, the two nights of ZoukOut this year will feature some big names from the global electronic music scene. The line-up includes French electronic dance music superstar DJ Snake (above), masked DJ Marshmello, Swedish DJ duo Axwell and Ingrosso, Australian DJ-producer Flume and Asian hip-hop crew 88rising. This 17th edition also features what is billed as the most elaborate stage built for a music festival here.

WHERE: Siloso Beach, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Today and tomorrow, from 6.30pm ADMISSION: From $138, go to ticketing.zoukclub.com

CULTURE CLUB LIVE IN CONCERT

British pop band Culture Club are behind songs such as Karma Chameleon and Do You Really Want To Hurt Me, some of the most recognisable hits from the 1980s.

The show will feature the reunited original line-up of singer Boy George, Roy Hay (guitar and keyboards), Mikey Craig (bass) and Jon Moss (drums and percussion).

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Monday, 8pm ADMISSION: From $98 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg )



PLAYFREELY PRESENTS NO MAN'S LAND

Playfreely, a regular series of performances featuring experimental and cutting-edge music artists from around the world, returns as a two-day event. Like its previous instalments, the line-up is stellar and includes Japanese musician Yoshimi (left), known for acclaimed acts such as Boredoms and as the inspiration behind Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots, the seminal 2002 album by American band The Flaming Lips. Others performers include Singaporean artists Cheryl Ong, Suhaili Safari and Vivian Wang, as well as Canadian sound artist Crys Cole.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road, MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Wednesday and Thursday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $25 a night, go to theprojector.sg/filmsandevents/playfreelyno-mans-land