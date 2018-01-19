Gigs Picks: One OK Rock Ambitions Asia Tour 2018 Live in Singapore

ONE OK ROCK AMBITIONS ASIA TOUR 2018 LIVE IN SINGAPORE

This marks Japanese band One OK Rock's biggest show in Singapore yet. The hard rock outfit released their eighth studio album, Ambitions, last year and it included the track Listen, which features Canadian pop star Avril Lavigne.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $228 from SportsHubTix (www.sportshubtix.sg)

CLEAN BANDIT LIVE IN SINGAPORE

British band Clean Bandit have won acclaim, including a Grammy Award, for their fusion of electronic and classical music. One of their best-known hits is chart-topping Rockabye (2016), which features English singer Anne-Marie and Jamaican dancehall act Sean Paul.

WHERE: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre Level 6, Hall 601 - 604 MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Monday, 8pm ADMISSION: $108 to $208 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

007 IN CONCERT

A James Bond movie would not be complete without a dramatic theme song and there have been many over the years, including Diamonds Are Forever, Skyfall and Licence To Kill. The line-up of performers at this concert includes Singapore radio DJ and singer John Klass.

WHERE: Grand Theatre, Mastercard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $65 to $165 from Sistic

MUSIC FOR A CAUSE

Eight home-grown acts supporting eight social causes are featured at this music festival. The artists include singer-songwriter Charlie Lim and rapper Shigga Shay. They are raising awareness for groups providing support for stray animals, people with autism and neglected youth, among others.

WHERE: Singapore Management University Campus Green, 70 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Tomorrow, go to mfac.sg for programme ADMISSION: Free