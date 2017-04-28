Eddino Abdul Hadi Music Correspondent recommends

Gigs Picks: Next

Art Fazil
Art FazilPHOTOS: CHERRY DISCOTHEQUE, ST FILE, THE RICE COMPANY
Ling Kai
Ling KaiPHOTOS: CHERRY DISCOTHEQUE, ST FILE, THE RICE COMPANY
Published
25 min ago

NEXT

An initiative of the Sing50 Fund, Next is a 10-hour concert that features more than 20 home-grown artists playing genres ranging from pop and folk to indie and jazz. The line-up puts together both established and new names such as singer-songwriters Art Fazil and Ling Kai, jazz singer Melissa Tham, singer-actor Nat Ho and pop-rock duo Jack & Rai.

WHERE: Max Atria @ Singapore Expo, 1 Expo Drive WHEN: Tomorrow, from 11am ADMISSION: $20 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) INFO: For more details and the full line-up, go to www.sing50fund.sg/upcoming-event/next-2017/

JAY PRINCE

Jay Prince (above) is a rising name in the London hip-hop scene, thanks to acclaimed, jazz-tinged and soulful mixtapes such as BeFor Our Time (2015) and Smile Good (2016). His first show here is a set at local hip-hop joint Cherry Discotheque, which features supporting sets by DJs Tom Yeti , Drem and Fvder.

WHERE: Cherry Discotheque, 21 Mount Elizabeth MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow,10pm ADMISSION: $25 with a drink for women, $35 with a drink for men

FESTIVAL MUZIK SINGAPURA

In this six-hour concert, some of the prominent veterans from the local Malay music scene, such as Hanafie Warren (above), Moliano and Sahar from Lovehunters and Rosli Mohalim from Sweet Charity, will feature alongside newer acts such as pop-punk band Iman's League and rock band OutCry.

WHERE: The Pavilion, Far East Square, 45 Pekin Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Tomorrow, 4pm ADMISSION: Tickets at $38 available from T'Bob's Corner at Block 527 Bedok North Street 3, Frozilicious at Tampines Street 23 or by calling 9871-1091

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 28, 2017, with the headline 'Gigs Picks'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping