Gigs Picks: Next

NEXT

An initiative of the Sing50 Fund, Next is a 10-hour concert that features more than 20 home-grown artists playing genres ranging from pop and folk to indie and jazz. The line-up puts together both established and new names such as singer-songwriters Art Fazil and Ling Kai, jazz singer Melissa Tham, singer-actor Nat Ho and pop-rock duo Jack & Rai.

WHERE: Max Atria @ Singapore Expo, 1 Expo Drive WHEN: Tomorrow, from 11am ADMISSION: $20 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) INFO: For more details and the full line-up, go to www.sing50fund.sg/upcoming-event/next-2017/

JAY PRINCE

Jay Prince (above) is a rising name in the London hip-hop scene, thanks to acclaimed, jazz-tinged and soulful mixtapes such as BeFor Our Time (2015) and Smile Good (2016). His first show here is a set at local hip-hop joint Cherry Discotheque, which features supporting sets by DJs Tom Yeti , Drem and Fvder.

WHERE: Cherry Discotheque, 21 Mount Elizabeth MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow,10pm ADMISSION: $25 with a drink for women, $35 with a drink for men

FESTIVAL MUZIK SINGAPURA

In this six-hour concert, some of the prominent veterans from the local Malay music scene, such as Hanafie Warren (above), Moliano and Sahar from Lovehunters and Rosli Mohalim from Sweet Charity, will feature alongside newer acts such as pop-punk band Iman's League and rock band OutCry.

WHERE: The Pavilion, Far East Square, 45 Pekin Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Tomorrow, 4pm ADMISSION: Tickets at $38 available from T'Bob's Corner at Block 527 Bedok North Street 3, Frozilicious at Tampines Street 23 or by calling 9871-1091