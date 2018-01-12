Gigs Picks: Mosaic Music Series Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra

MOSAIC MUSIC SERIES TOKYO SKA PARADISE ORCHESTRA

Japan's Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra are known for their playful take on ska as well as their explosive live gigs, which have made them surefire crowd-pleasers every time they perform in Singapore. Their latest album was last year's Paradise Has No Border.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tuesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $40 to $80 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

FLEET FOXES - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Seattle-based indie band Fleet Foxes seemed to have arrived fully formed, with their lush and pastoral eponymous debut album in 2008. Their subsequent works, Helplessness Blues (2011) and Crack-Up (2017), were also released to widespread acclaim. Music website Pitchfork said of the latter: "Fleet Foxes are still a folk act, though one that's absorbed far-flung versions of the term."

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION: $88 to $148 from Apactix (www.apactix.com)

COME TOGETHER

Prudential's Marina Bay Carnival lines up home-grown bands such as Astreal, Cesspit and Tacit Aria, as well as DJ collective EATMEPOPTART over the weekend to showcase Singapore's rich indie music scene, which runs the gamut from shoegaze to psychedelic rock.

WHERE: The Promontory, 11 Marina Boulevard MRT: Downtown WHEN: Today to Sunday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free, credits for the rides and games at the carnival start at $4 and can be purchased onsite or at marinabaycarnival.sg INFO: http://bit.ly/2mhYdIN

TTDT ALBUM LAUNCH WITH KAJI, FXTRT & BOXCHILD

Local six-piece post-hardcore band Thomas The Death Train present their new record, Ordinary People And Exceptional Beasts. Also performing at the launch are acts such as FXTRT and Boxchild.

WHERE: The Analog Factory, *Scape, 04-01, 2 Orchard Link MRT: Somerset WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm ADMISSION: $12 at the door