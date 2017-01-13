Gigs Picks: Mosaic Music Series PJ Harvey

MOSAIC MUSIC SERIES PJ HARVEY

English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist PJ Harvey has always been a musical force to reckon with - from the frank and fearless debut album Dry (1992) to her latest, The Hope Six Demolition Project (2016), in which she takes aim at the public housing issue in the United States. This is the only South-east Asian stop of the two-time Mercury Music Prize winner's tour.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $68 to $148 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

Boon Chan

PASSENGER - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

British singer-songwriter Passenger (photo) has been going places with his 2012 global hit, Let Her Go. His latest album, Young As The Morning Old As The Sea (2016), continues the upward trajectory by hitting No. 1 in Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland. This is his first concert in Singapore.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $88 to $148 from Sistic

Boon Chan

IMPERFECTION ALBUM LAUNCH

Home-grown composer and musician Piblokto (photo), whose real name is Alexius Cai, will bring to life the exquisitely crafted folk/ambient instrumentals from his recently released second album, Imperfection, in this launch show. The gig will feature fellow musicians such as Sean Lam, Victor Low and Andy Chia.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION: $25 from www.esplanade.com

Eddino Abdul Hadi

TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB

On their third studio album, Gameshow (2016), Northern Irish indie rock band Two Door Cinema Club (photo) look to recently departed music legends Prince and David Bowie for inspiration. The result has met with largely positive reviews.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Monday, 8pm ADMISSION: $68 to $148 from Sistic

Boon Chan