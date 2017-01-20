Gigs Picks: Metallica Worldwired Tour 2017 Singapore

METALLICA WORLDWIRED TOUR 2017 SINGAPORE

American music veterans Metallica, a hallowed name in the metal scene worldwide, return to Singapore for their third show here. The show is part of the quartet's global tour in support of their recently released 10th studio album, Hardwired... To Self-Destruct, acclaimed by many critics as the best metal release of last year.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION: From $158 to $358 through www.sportshubtix.sg, the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office, by calling 3158-7888 or at SingPost outlets

PHOTOS: AMPLIFIED PRODUCTION, BENNETT BAY, NOISE SINGAPORE, REUTERS

MUSIC FOR A CAUSE 2017

This two-day music festival aims to raise awareness and funds for eight welfare organisations, including The Food Bank Singapore, Beyond Social Services and Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter. The line-up features 10 home-grown acts, including electronic-indie act Linying, pop-punk outfit The Summer State (photo), soul-pop band Gareth Fernandez & The Momma Shop and a cappella act MICappella.

WHERE: Singapore Management University's Basement Concourse, 81 Victoria Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, from 4pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: For details on the festival, go to www.mfacsg.com

PHOTOS: AMPLIFIED PRODUCTION, BENNETT BAY, NOISE SINGAPORE, REUTERS

BENNETT BAY ALBUM LAUNCH - COMPASS

New home-grown singer-composer Bennett Bay's debut album, Compass, is a richly textured work with songs that are contemplative, soaring and layered. At his album launch show, he is backed by an ensemble that includes a string and a horn section.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $25 from Sistic. Go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555

BRYAN ADAMS - GET UP TOUR

Canadian singer Bryan Adams - best known for hits such as Summer Of '69, (Everything I Do) I Do It For You and Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman? - is back with new music. His show at Suntec City is part of a worldwide tour in support of the recently released Get Up, his 13th album.

WHERE: Suntec Convention Centre Hall 601, Suntec City, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $71 to $231, go to www.asiaboxoffice.com/bryan-adams