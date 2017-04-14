Gigs Picks: Maricelle: The Pursuit launch party, City65 Music Festival 2017 and more

MARICELLE: THE PURSUIT LAUNCH PARTY

Singer-songwriter Maricelle, a new name in the home-grown pop/R&B scene, will launch her debut EP, Pursuit, with this show. Backed by a five-piece band, the budding singer will play songs from the release inspired by her experience living in Shanghai. The show will also feature singer-songwriter Mars, the opening act.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Thursday , 6.30 pm ADMISSION: From $20, go to maricellepursuit.peatix.com

SONGS FOR CHILDREN PRESENT CLOUD NOTHINGS

American indie rockers Cloud Nothings' (above) recently released fourth album and lo-fi masterpiece, Life Without Sound, has been hailed by music critics. British newspaper The Guardian praised their "youthful energy" and "muscular sound", while online music publication Consequence Of Sound, describes the album as "a driving, raw sonic thesis statement". Home-grown garage rockers Knightingale will open the show.

WHERE: Hood Bar and Cafe, 05-07 Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Tuesday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: From $39 (for students and full-time national servicemen), go to peatix.com/event/244439

CITY65 MUSIC FESTIVAL 2017

This new music festival features a home-grown line-up headlined by soul singer Dru Chen (above), indie rockers Stopgap and rock band Kings.

The two stages will also see a variety of other talents ranging from established names such as pop-rock duo Jack & Rai to rising acts such as R&B/funk quintet Astronauts, pop-rock singer Falling Feathers and jazz-folk band Babushka.

WHERE: Tin Hill Social Kitchen & Bar, Horse City, 100 Turf Club Road MRT: Sixth Avenue WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm ADMISSION: From $25 (for students and full-time national servicemen) INFO: For tickets and details, go to city65musicfestival2017.peatix.com

FRED PERRY RECORD RALLY

This music-centric event by fashion label Fred Perry is an early celebration of Record Store Day, which will take place worldwide on April 22. This event will feature live performances by electronic/R&B act Ffion (above) and electronic singer- songwriter These Brittle Bones, as well as DJ sets by indie duo Candy Says and turntablist Drem (Matteblacc).

WHERE: Chye Seng Huat Hardware, 150 Tyrwhitt Road MRT: Lavender WHEN: Tomorrow, 4pm ADMISSION: Free

EATMEPOPTART PRESENTS: LOVELIVE FEAT. JASMINE SOKKO, FFION

The latest instalment of one of the music scene's longest-running indie disco series, Poptart, features live performances by two rising home-grown electronic-pop acts, Jasmine Sokko (above) and Ffion, as well as DJ sets by weelikeme and KiDG.

WHERE: Montreux Jazz Cafe, Singapore, Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 10pm ADMISSION: $15 with one drink