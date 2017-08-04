Gigs Picks: M1LDL1FE: Ep Launch

M1LDL1FE: EP LAUNCH

Home-grown indie rock band M1LDL1FE will launch their new self-titled EP, a collection of songs inspired by loss and change, with a show. Formerly known as Take Two, the release marks a new beginning for the band, which won the Noise Singapore Award in 2014.

WHERE: Block 203 Henderson Road, 02-01 (via Lift Lobby A) MRT: Redhill/ Tiong Bahru WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $25 from m1ldl1fe.peatix.com

THE TRIBUTE CONCERT BY USTAD RAHAT FATEH ALI KHAN

Pakistani singer and musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will be in Singapore to perform the songs of his late uncle Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who brought the genre of Qawwali to the global stage.

WHERE: Halls 601 to 604, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Wednesday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $48 to $288 from Sistic, call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg

SINGAPORE DRUM FEST: ULTIMATE DRUMMERS WEEKEND

Check out feature performances, workshops and a drumming contest by home-grown and international talents. Featured names include Israeli-American drummer Meytal Cohen; American drummer Stanley Randolph, who plays with soul legend Stevie Wonder and pop acts Christina Aguilera and Backstreet Boys; and Anson Koh, who drums for local singer Nathan Hartono.

WHERE: Max Atria @ Singapore Expo (Garnet Room), 02-01, 1 Expo Drive; and Fest Events Studio, 02-06A, 152 Paya Lebar Road MRT: Expo/ MacPherson WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, various times ADMISSION: Free and ticketed, starting at $15, from www.fest-events.com/Ultimate_Drummers_Weekend_ 2017_Tickets.html INFO: www.singaporedrumfest.com

SKECHERS SUNDOWN FESTIVAL

This year's edition of the annual music festival features an all-Singapore line-up. Performing onstage tomorrow will be Mandopop singer Derrick Hoh, pop-rock duo Jack & Rai, alternative rock band The Summer State, bilingual singer-songwriter Ling Kai, singer Jason Chung and indie rockers Farrago.

WHERE: City Beach Resort, 8 Port Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Tomorrow, from 4pm ADMISSION: $15 from Sistic

RED DOT AUGUST

In the spirit of National Day, the Esplanade will host performances by home-grown performers across genres. The line-up this week at the Outdoor Theatre includes metalcore and hard rock band Vivienne's Verdict (tonight), alternative rock band Cadence (tomorrow) and rock 'n' roll band General Lee (Sunday).

WHERE: Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Till Sept 3, various times ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/ red-dot-august/2017