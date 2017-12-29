Gigs Picks: Kelvin 'Ray of Light' concert

KELVIN 'RAY OF LIGHT' CONCERT

Project SuperStar winner Kelvin Tan will perform his hits, such as I Love You, Fairytale and Love Hate, at the cosy Esplanade Recital Studio. Earlier this year, the visually impaired singer released an album of covers titled Xinyao (The Singapore Songbook).

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Jan 6, 3pm ADMISSION: $68 from Apactix (www.apactix.com/)

NEW YEAR'S EVE AT MARINA BAY CARNIVAL

Welcome the new year with a line-up of local talents that includes pop act Falling Feathers, electronic music singer-songwriter Jasmine Sokko and rapper TheLionCityBoy.

WHERE: The Promontory, 11 Marina Boulevard MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION: Free. Credits for the rides and games at the carnival start at $4 and can be purchased onsite or at marinabaycarnival.sg

PG.LOST - VERSUS TOUR WITH IN EACH HAND A CUTLASS

Instrumental four-piece group PG.Lost hail from Sweden and their current tour, which brings them to South-east Asia for the first time, is in support of their latest album Versus (2016). They are joined by local progressive rock quintet In Each Hand A Cutlass.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Jan 5, 7pm ADMISSION: $65 from pglost.peatix.com, $75 at the door

WINDTREE 'MILES AFTER ENTERPRISE' EP LAUNCH PARTY

Local indie rock band Windtree are launching their debut EP Miles After Enterprise. Their special guests are fellow indie rockers Tapestry and Spacedays.

WHERE: Lithe House, 23 Madras Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Today, 7pm ADMISSION: $10 at the door