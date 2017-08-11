Gigs Picks: Iman's League 4th album launch show - The Only Way Is Up

IMAN'S LEAGUE 4TH ALBUM LAUNCH SHOW - THE ONLY WAY IS UP

Pop-punk trio Iman's League (Hosni Altway, Nuriman Mohd Nor and Ishyam Lal Abdul Jalal) celebrate the release of their exuberant fourth album, The Only Way Is Up, with a headlining show.

Supporting them are fellow home-grown punk rockers Amterible and Take-Off as well as Indonesian band Angrykids.

WHERE: Hood Bar And Cafe, 05-07 Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Tomorrow, 5pm ADMISSION: Free

BASTILLE - LIVE INSINGAPORE

British alternative band Bastille (Dan Smith, Chris Wood, Kyle Simmons and William Farquarson) are back for their third show in Singapore.

The Brit Award-winning quartet are known for rousing anthems such as Pompeii, Of The Night and Things We Lost In The Fire. Their sophomore album, Wild World, went to No. 1 in the British charts last year.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Monday, 8pm ADMISSION: From $68 to $148 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

G.E.M. QUEEN OF HEARTS WORLD TOUR 2017 - SINGAPORE

Shanghai-born singer G.E.M., who is based in Hong Kong, found regional fame through China reality contest show I Am A Singer (2014).

Her two-night show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium is part of her ongoing Queen of Hearts tour.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, 7pm ADMISSION: From $128 through Sports Hub Tix box offices (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg) or all SingPost outlets

JUSTICE (DJ SET)

French electronic music duo Justice, comprising Gaspard Auge and Xavier de Rosnay, are back in Singapore after their last show here a decade ago. Famed for their cross-genre discography, which melds styles such as pop, techno and metal, they are set to lay down the law on Zouk's dance floor.

WHERE: Zouk, 01-05 The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Tuesday, 9.30pm ADMISSION: From $60 (go to ticketbox.sg/justice-dj-set#)

MIDNIGHT OIL THE GREAT CIRCLE 2017 LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Australian rock stalwarts and activists Midnight Oil, famed for rousing anthems such as Beds Are Burning and Blue Sky Mine, are back after a 15-year hiatus. The Singapore show is part of their global The Great Circle 2017 comeback tour and features the classic line-up that includes frontman Peter Garrett.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Aug 16, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $168 from Sistic