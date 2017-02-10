Huayi 2017 In::Music - Eli Hsieh: Progress Reports, Yellowcard - The Final World Tour, and more

HUAYI 2017 IN::MUSIC - ELI HSIEH: PROGRESS REPORTS

Last year's Golden Melody Award for Best New Artist was a deserving one for Eli Hsieh, for his beautiful and thoughtful debut album, Progress Reports.

The Taiwanese singer-songwriter had first appeared on the singing contest, One Million Star, in 2007 when he was 13.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $30 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

YELLOWCARD - THE FINAL WORLD TOUR

American pop punk band Yellowcard (photo) released their final, eponymous album last year and are following it up with their last tour.

In the statement announcing their break-up, they said: "We considered so many things - our families, our health, our future endeavours. In the end, we realised that this was the right time to step away and preserve the legacy and integrity of the band."

WHERE: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 (standard) from Sistic

JIUJIAN WITH LUV 2017 30TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

Local singer- songwriter Jiu Jian (photo) marks three decades in music with this concert of xinyao tracks, drama theme songs as well as songs from musicals such as December Rains and Ge Tai - The Musical.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN:Tuesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $48 from Sistic

FTISLAND LIVE [THE TRUTH] IN SINGAPORE

The South Korean rockers (photo) released their sixth studio album, Where's The Truth, last year and have been touring to promote it. Given the title of their tour, it sounds like the truth is out there.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $88 to $288 from Sports Hub Tix (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg)