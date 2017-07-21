Gigs Picks: Grasshopper Music Walker Concert

GRASSHOPPER MUSIC WALKER CONCERT

Cantopop stalwarts Grasshopper's latest show in Singapore is part of a regional tour for their newest album, Music Walker, released last year to mark their third decade in show business. Besides their enduring hits, the trio of Edmond So and brothers Calvin and Remus Choy are also known for their nifty costumes and stage set-ups, so this is going to be one flashy show.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: From $88 to $198 from Sports Hub Tix. Go to www.sportshubtix.sg, the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office, call 3158-7888 or head to any SingPost outlet

SEZAIRI'S SINGLE LAUNCH PARTY

Home-grown soul-pop singer-songwriter Sezairi has a new single titled 70's, a funky and catchy number celebrating the groovy decade. He will launch the single at this show, which will also feature the premiere of the song's colourful music video.

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe, 50 Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Today, 7pm ADMISSION: Free. RSVP at www.facebook.com/events/108916493091411

WE LOVE JAZZ PARTY 2017 [UNITY: DIFFERENT, TOGETHER!]

The second instalment of the music festival that celebrates Singapore's jazz community, We Love Jazz Party, is now a two-day event that features more than 100 musicians and singers, ranging from 92-year-old jazz violinist Julai Tan and rising saxophone player Daniel Chia to veteran pianists and keyboardists Joshua Wan and Stephen Francis.

WHERE: The Great Escape, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, from 2pm ADMISSION: From $25 for a one-day concession ticket, from $35 for a one-day standard ticket. Available at wljp2017.peatix.com

THE XX - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

London trio The xx have made their name as one of the British scene's most distinctive indie acts with their fragile and minimalist electronic sounds.

They will be back to play their biggest Singapore show and the gig will feature an opening set by fellow British act Sampha, a rising electronic/R&B musician.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tuesday, 8pm ADMISSION: From $98 to $148 from Sports Hub Tix