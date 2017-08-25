Gigs Picks: Foo Fighters concert

FOO FIGHTERS CONCERT

Acclaimed American rock band Foo Fighters are back to perform in Singapore, more than two decades since their last show here in 1996.

They have been a musical force to reckon with since their debut in 1995 with songs such as Big Me and I'll Stick Around. Founder and leader Dave Grohl has kept the band relevant over the years through a succession of records, including There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999), One By One (2002) and Wasting Light (2011). The first single, Run, from their upcoming ninth album, Concrete And Gold, is out and proves that Grohl and company have yet to run out of ideas and energy.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $128 to $238 from SportsHubTix (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg)

Boon Chan

MICHAEL LEARNS TO ROCK (MLTR) ETERNAL ASIA TOUR 2017 LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Denmark's biggest pop-rock band Michael Learns To Rock are no strangers to Singapore. The trio of drummer Kare Wanscher, singer-keyboardist Jascha Richter and guitarist Mikkel Lentz are responsible for smash hits such as Paint My Love and Sleeping Child, with more than 11 million records sold.

This tour also takes them to Kuala Lumpur and Manila, and will feature the addition of a B-stage so that the band can get closer to their fans.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Sept 2, 7pm ADMISSION: $108 to $168 from Sports Hub Tix, Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office and SingPost outlets

Anjali Raguraman

CAI QIN SINGAPORE CONCERT 2017

The veteran Taiwanese songstress with the rich, velvety voice is back. The inimitable Tsai Chin makes everything she sings her own, from golden oldies to folk songs to lush ballads such as Forgotten Times and The Last Night.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $88 to $198 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

Boon Chan

MINDKILLER EP LAUNCH

Electronic artist Vandetta (aka radio DJ Vanessa Fernandez) releases her second EP Mindkiller after a three-year hiatus. It comprises five tracks produced in collaboration with Singaporean producers such as veterans Kiat and KoFlow as well as up-and-comers Lineath, Perk Pietrek and Fauxe.

WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 01-02/04, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Tonight, 7pm ADMISSION: $15 at the door

Anjali Raguraman

LESLIE LOW SHOWCASE

Prolific local singer-songwriter Leslie Low recently released two demo albums - Currents and To My Shadow - as well as two new albums that were recorded live - Nature and Child Of The Island. He will be performing songs from these releases, which are available at leslielow.bandcamp.com.

Part of the Esplanade's series of Red Dot August free performances.

WHERE: Esplanade Concourse, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 5.30, 6.30 and 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free

Boon Chan