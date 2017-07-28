Gigs Picks: Eric Nam 1st live in Singapore

Eric Nam
Eric NamPHOTO: MODE ENTERTAINMENT
Sky Wu
Sky WuPHOTO: TCR MUSIC STATION
Sachiyo
SachiyoPHOTO: KAICOH
Sam Rui
Sam RuiPHOTO: SHAWNA CHIA
Boon Chan Media Correspondent recommends

ERIC NAM 1ST LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Korean-American singer-songwriter Eric Nam has worked with artists in the United States and South Korea, including producer-DJ Timbaland and hip-hop act Epik High's Tablo. He is also a popular television host, so expect an entertaining night of music and banter.

WHERE: MES Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue MRT: One-north WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $45 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

CHONG FENG 15 CONCERT

Instead of a line-up of artists, this edition of Chong Feng, an annual showcase of Mandopop, shines the spotlight on just one star - Taiwanese singer-songwriter Sky Wu. He is the Golden Melody Award-winning artist behind enduring hits such as Special Love To A Special You and Lonely Highway.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green, 04-01 MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $88 to $188 from Sistic

SACHIYO - THE JOURNEY CONCERT

Tokyo-born Singapore-raised Japanese singer Sachiyo has a special affinity with Singapore. She even adds a dash of Singlish to songs such as Lah Lah Lah Singapura and Makan Paradise Singapore. Her special guest at this concert marking her 20 years in music is home-grown singer-songwriter Jimmy Ye.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Sunday, 6pm ADMISSION: $88 and $128 from Sistic

IGNITE! MUSIC FESTIVAL

This student-driven festival celebrating local music enters its 10th year with a bang. The line-up features a diverse array of talent, from singer-songwriter Lew to electronic act Sam Rui and rapper TheLionCityBoy.

WHERE: Republic Polytechnic Lawn, 9 Woodlands Avenue 9 MRT: Woodlands WHEN: Till tomorrow, 4.30 to 10pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.ignitemusicfest.com

