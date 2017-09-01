Gigs Picks: Derrick "Back to 19" Live

DERRICK "BACK TO 19" LIVE

Local singer Derrick Hoh was 19 when he emerged second runner-up in Project SuperStar in 2005. He takes his fans on a journey back to that pivotal year which kick-started his music career.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Sunday, 5pm ADMISSION: $58 to $128 from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com)

Boon Chan

IN::MUSIC - MEITING & NEKO HIGHWAY

Singapore musicians share the spotlight at this gig. Singer- songwriter Ng Meiting takes on the quirky side of life in her works, while quartet Neko Highway perform their original songs in a range of genres.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $20 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) and at the door (cash only)

Boon Chan

MEW - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Danish alternative rock band Mew's new album Visuals is their first since the departure of guitarist Bo Madsen. Reviews of it have been positive, with Q Magazine saying that the record "spatters Mew's art-rock sensibilities on a pop canvas".

WHERE: School of the Arts Concert Hall, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Sunday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $58 to $88 from ticketbox.sg

Boon Chan

MICHAEL LEARNS TO ROCK ETERNAL ASIA TOUR LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Denmark's biggest pop-rock band Michael Learns To Rock are no strangers to Singapore. The trio of guitarist Mikkel Lentz, singer-keyboardist Jascha Richter and drummer Kare Wanscher are responsible for smash hits such as Paint My Love and Sleeping Child, with more than 11 million records sold. This tour also takes them to Kuala Lumpur and Manila and will feature a B-stage so the band can get closer to their fans.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: $108 to $168 from Sports Hub Tix, Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office and SingPost outlets

Anjali Raguraman

MUSIC CRAZE LIVE IN SINGAPORE

The line-up for this concert features a trio of male singers known for their vocal chops: Hong Kong's William So and Taiwan's Sam Lee and Roger Yang. So's hits include Sadder The More We Kiss, Lee has Let Go and Yang sang the soaring I Believe.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $68 to $298 from Sistic

Boon Chan