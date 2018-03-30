Gigs Picks: City65 Music Festival 2018

CITY65 MUSIC FESTIVAL 2018

The second edition of this music festival features a plethora of home-grown talent on two stages.

The line-up includes prominent guitarist Addy Cradle and his band, live-looping veteran Randolf Arriola and soul/jazz band The Steve McQueens.

WHERE: Fort Gate, Fort Canning Park MRT: Fort Canning WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am to 11.30pm ADMISSION: $55 from www.city65music.com, $50 for four or more tickets; $65 at the door

"SISTER LOVES YOU" JEANNIE HSIEH CONCERT TOUR IN SINGAPORE

Taiwan's queen of Hokkien electropop Jeannie Hsieh is known for her electrifying live performances. She also has a catchy Mandopop hit, Jie Jie (Elder Sister), which was released in 2013 and has more than 32 million views on YouTube.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $128 to $288 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

PEK KIO KEEPS ROCKIN' - BLAST FROM THE PAST

Pioneering Singapore rock bands from the 1960s, such as Jerry & The Neu Faces, The Meltones and Steve & The Heartbreaker, turn back the clock at this concert.

WHERE: Pek Kio Community Centre (CC) Performance Theatre, 21 Gloucester Road MRT: Farrer Park WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $20 from Pek Kio CC and at the door INFO: Call 6299-0565

LIU JIA-CHANG IN CONCERT

Legendary Taiwanese songwriter Liu Chia-chang previously performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2014. He has reportedly 2,500 songs to his name, including classics such as Seagull, Dream Behind The Curtain, Meilan Meilan I Love You, Where Is My Home and Memories Can Only Be Reminisced.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Vista, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: July 20 & 21, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $298 from Sistic

DELLA GIVE ME ONE LOVE LIVE CONCERT IN SINGAPORE

Love is in the air at Taiwan-based singer Della Ding Dang's gig, which will feature songs such as I Love Him. She released her first album, Run Away From Home, in 2007 and this is her 10th-anniversary tour.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Vista, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: April 21, 8pm ADMISSION: $88 to $188 from apactix.com (call 3158-8588 or go to SingPost outlets)