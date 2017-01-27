Gigs Picks: Bring Me The Horizon With Special Guests While She Sleeps Live In Singapore 2017

BRING ME THE HORIZON WITH SPECIAL GUESTS WHILE SHE SLEEPS LIVE IN SINGAPORE 2017

British band Bring Me The Horizon have crossed over from metal to rock and their latest album, That's The Spirit (2015), has a No. 1 hit around the world from the United States to Australia.

Their guests, While She Sleeps (photo), are a metalcore band who are also from Sheffield.

With these two acts on one bill, no one will be snoozing.

WHERE: D'Marquee, Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close MRT: Pasir Ris WHEN: Thursday, 8pm ADMISSION: $108 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg), $128 on event day

VERASA POGAIYILE - A MUSICAL JOURNEY WITH D. IMMAN

D. Imman, a leading film composer and singer in the Tamil film industry with hit albums including Rajini Murugan and Romeo Juliet, will be performing with singers such as Sathya Prakash and Anthony Dassan. It is his first concert here.

WHERE: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre Level 6, Halls 601 to 604 MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Monday, 7pm ADMISSION: $30 to $100 from Sistic

ESCAPE CNY 2017 PARTY

This gig offers an alternative to Chinese New Year gatherings and the line-up includes home-grown singer-songwriter Becka and the duo of Amanda Tee (photo) and Zsa Zsa Scorpion.

WHERE: Artistry Cafe, 17 Jalan Pinang MRT: Bugis WHEN: Tomorrow, 9pm ADMISSION: $20 from escapecny.peatix.com, $22 at the door; ticket includes one drink