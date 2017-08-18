Gigs Picks: Amberhill EP launch

AMBERHILL EP LAUNCH

Home-grown indie band Amberhill, whose music is a lush mix of ambient sounds and post-rock soundscapes, are launching their five-song debut EP, Songs From Summer, at this show.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: $18 from amberhilleplaunch.peatix.com

Eddino Abdul Hadi

SUM 41 LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Grammy-nominated Canadian pop-punk outfit Sum 41, who last played here in 2012, are back with a new batch of songs from 13 Voices, their sixth album released last year.

WHERE: Zepp@BigBox Singapore, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Thursday, 8pm ADMISSION: $120 from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com)

Eddino Abdul Hadi

XINYAO 35 REUNION CONCERT

The line-up for this edition of the annual concert celebrating the home-grown xinyao music movement includes Roy Loi, Jimmy Ye, Dawn Gan and Maggie Theng. The show's music director is Chen Jiaming, who was part of the seminal xinyao group Di Xia Tie and later penned songs for the likes of singers Eric Moo and Mavis Hee.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: $68 to $148 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Boon Chan

RICHIE KOTZEN LIVE IN SINGAPORE

American rock guitar maestro and singer Richie Kotzen's show in Singapore is in support of his recently released 22nd solo album, Salting Earth, which features him playing every instrument that was used in the recording. Kotzen is also known for his work with prominent American rock bands such as Poison, Mr. Big and The Winery Dogs.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio , 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Monday, 8pm ADMISSION: $118 from Sistic

Eddino Abdul Hadi