Gigs Picks: alt-J - live in Singapore

ALT-J - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

British indie outfit alt-J - comprising Gus Unger-Hamilton, Thom Sonny Green and Joe Newman - will be back in Singapore for their third show here.

The band first made headlines when their 2012 debut album, An Awesome Wave, won Britain's coveted Mercury Prize and the Album of the Year accolade at the Ivor Novello Awards.

Their 2014 sophomore effort, This Is All Yours, peaked at No. 1 on the British charts. The band's third and most recent album, Relaxer, was released in June and was also nominated for this year's Mercury Prize.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Wednesday, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $88 to $148 from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com/events/detail/alt-j-2017)

HYUKOH - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

South Korean indie rock band Hyukoh, nominated in the Best Band Performance category at the upcoming Mnet Asian Music Awards, are playing their first gig in Singapore.

The quartet's releases, including debut album 23, out this year, have charted in the top 10 on the Korean and Billboard's World Albums music charts. WHERE: Zepp Bigbox Singapore, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com/events/detail/hyukoh-2017)

SCAPE INVASION FESTIVAL 2017

The festival will feature live sets by pop quartet The Sam Willows, rappers Shigga Shay and Axel Brizzy, indie band Stopgap and electronic singer-songwriters Jasmine Sokko and Ffion. There will also be activities such as an obstacle course, a craft market as well as festive food by home-grown sellers.

WHERE: *Scape Playspace, 2 Orchard Link MRT: Somerset WHEN: Tomorrow, 5.30pm ADMISSION: From $10 at scapeinvasionfest17.peatix.com

CHRISTOPHER OWENS LIVE IN SINGAPORE

American singer-songwriter Christopher Owens went solo after the demise of indie rock band Girls in 2012 and has since released three albums - Lysandre (2013), A New Testament (2014) and Chrissybaby Forever (2015).

Owens, who has also modelled for fashion brands such as Saint Laurent Paris and H&M, will play an acoustic set.

WHERE: Hood Bar and Cafe, Bugis+, 05-07, 201 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: $40 from Ticketbox (go to ticketbox.sg), $50 at the door

MO AT ZOUK

Danish singer-songwriter Karen Marie Aagaard Orsted, best known as MO, made her name in the pop charts as the lead singer in worldwide electronic dance music hit Lean On by Major Lazer and DJ Snake.

An accomplished electro-pop artist in her own right, she has also released an album, No Mythologies To Follow (2014), and two EPs - Bikini Daze (2013) and When I Was Young (2017).

Her debut show in Singapore will have rising home-grown electronic act Jasmine Sokko do an opening set.

WHERE: Zouk Singapore, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Sunday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $88 from upsurgeproductions.com