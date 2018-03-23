Gigs Picks: Tinariwen, James Blunt, and more

TINARIWEN

Grammy Award-winning Tuareg desert blues band Tinariwen (above), who hail from northern Mali, have a backstory as interesting as the music they make. They are political exiles and former freedom fighters who harness the power of music to tell tales of their nomadic life in the Sahara Desert.

The band, who play a mix of Tuareg folk music and genres such as blues, rock and reggae, released their eighth international album, Elwan, last year.

Their upcoming set at the Esplanade marks their return to Singapore after first playing here at the now-defunct Womad Singapore music festival in Fort Canning Park in 2005.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $48, $68 and $88 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)

ANAKI ROCKS THE CITY - SO SHIOK

This two-day free music festival in Orchard Road has an eclectic line-up of 23 bands playing a variety of genres, such as hard rock quartet Lula The Magic Queen (above), metal band MI Ultimo, ska veterans Cesspit and sludge outfit Wynken Delirium.

WHERE: Dhoby Ghaut Green Amphitheatre, 9 Penang Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, 4 to 10pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: For details and the full line-up, go to www.anakirecords.com/events.php

JAMES BLUNT: THE AFTERLOVE TOUR LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Best known as the man behind the 2005 global hit You're Beautiful, Brit Award-winning singer-songwriter James Blunt (above) will be back in Singapore. The gig is part of his Asian tour in support of his fifth album, The Afterlove (2017).

WHERE: The Max Pavilion, Singapore Expo, 1 Expo Drive MRT: Expo WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to 188 from Apactix. Go to www.apactix.com/events/detail/ james-blunt-2018

LITHE AT THE SUBSTATION

This edition of the series of gigs organised by music activists Lithe House moves to the larger compounds of the Substation.

On the bill for this show are emotive hardcore outfit False Plaintiff, trippy indie outfit Subsonic Eye (above), punk band StandOver, emo/punk band Racoonhead and post-hardcore band Kaji.

WHERE: The Substation, 45 Armenian Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: $10 at the door