Gigs Picks

THE INVINCIBLE 2 JAY CHOU CONCERT TOUR 2018

Mandopop king Jay Chou is back to kick off the second leg of his global The Invincible tour with a show at the National Stadium. His last gig at the same venue in 2016 saw him put on a visually stunning show to a sold-out, 40,000-strong audience.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $348 from Sports Hub Tix (call 3158-8588 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg), the Singapore Indoor Stadium and SingPost outlets.

IMAGINE DRAGONS EVOLVE WORLD TOUR LIVE IN SINGAPORE

American quartet Imagine Dragons are back for their third show in Singapore. The Grammy Award-winning band's latest gig here is in support of their latest and third album, Evolve, a release which features current global hit singles Believer and Thunder.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $228 from Sports Hub Tix.

POPPING UP AT THE PRUDENTIAL MARINA BAY CARNIVAL

The Prudential Marina Bay Carnival, touted as Singapore's biggest carnival, might be drawing the crowds with pulse-pounding rides and game booths, but this weekend will also see several performances there by budding acts from the local indie scene. Some of the talents slated to perform include funk/R&B band Retrofocus (above), synthpop quartet Strangerfox, and singer-songwriters Keith VVolf and Leon Markcus.

WHERE: The Promontory@Marina Bay, 11 Marina Boulevard MRT: Raffles Place/Bayfront WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: For full line-up and timings, go to bit.ly/2Aa8t9Z

AMATEUR TAKES CONTROL - ATC EP2 RELEASE SHOW

Home-grown post-rock band Amateur Takes Control are back with their first EP after a three-year hiatus, a stellar work featuring intricate and finely crafted instrumentals. The quintet - (from left) guitarist Field Teo, bassist Isa Ong, guitarist Adel Rashid, drummer Martin Kong and guitarist Ahmad Ariff - will launch the EP, ATC EP2, with a 75-minute solo show.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $15 from atcep2.peatix.com