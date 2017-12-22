Gigs Picks: Jazzy Christmas, Salad Days VI and more

JAZZY CHRISTMAS - A KALEIDOSCOPIC CHRISTMAS

Veteran jazzman Jeremy Monteiro's series of Yuletide shows, Jazzy Christmas, is back this year. As usual, the Cultural Medallion winner has roped in some fine names in the genre to spread some holiday cheer.

These include home-grown acts such as singers Joanna Dong (above), best known for reaching the finals of popular reality show Sing! China, and Melissa Tham, as well as drummer Aaron James Lee.

The roster of international acts include Las Vegas jazz crooner Steve Lippia, Italian jazz organist Alberto Marsico and Hungarian jazz saxophonist Tony Lakatos.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: From $30 from Sistic INFO: For full line-up and details, go to www.facebook.com/JazzyChristmasShowtime/

SALAD DAYS VI - AN ACOUSTIC PARTY

The sixth instalment of gig series Salad Days also marks the fifth anniversary of Canopus Distro as a music label and will feature six home-grown acts from the indie/alternative music scene. Weish, Bravepaper, KC Meals, Quite Quiet, FXTRT and traveLog will play stripped-down and intimate acoustic sets.

WHERE: Surface Noise, 04-16 Textile Centre, 200 Jalan Sultan MRT: Lavender/Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 3pm ADMISSION: Free

ROCK 'N' ROLL MUSIC FESTIVAL SINGAPORE 2017

Relive the heady days of yesteryear with Singapore rock 'n' roll bands that were popular in the 1960s and 1970s.

This three-hour trip down memory lane will feature much-loved veterans in the scene, including Jerry & The Neufaces (above), The Dukes, The Silver Strings, The Easybeats, The Bee Jays and The Revival Band.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: From $28 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

CHOK KERONG TRIO LIVE + VINYL RELEASE

Acclaimed home-grown keyboardist Chok Kerong (above) released Tales They Told Me earlier this year, an album that melds genres such as jazz, soul, blues and Brazilian music. He will launch the vinyl edition of the album. The Chok Kerong trio includes guitarist Andrew Lim and drummer Soh Wen Ming.

WHERE: BluJaz Cafe, 3rd floor, 11 Bali Lane MRT: Bugis/Nicoll Highway WHEN: Wednesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $20 at the door, $40 for the vinyl LP