Gigs Picks

BELINDA CARLISLE THE HEAVEN 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR - SINGAPORE

Heaven is a place on earth, claims American singer Belinda Carlisle in her 1987 hit of the same name, from her second solo album, Heaven On Earth.

She will certainly aim to make that a reality with her string of 1980s hits, such as Mad About You, I Get Weak and Leave A Light On.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $248 from Sistic

RAHIMAH RAHIM, MY LIFE, MY ART

Veteran entertainer Rahimah Rahim has been a part of Singapore’s entertainment scene since the 1960s. She was a child actress and won the Kimi Koso Star 1974 singing competition in Japan. Get a peek into her fascinating life and art at this concert.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $30 to $78 from Sistic

Mosaic Music Series

SHUGO TOKUMARU

Japanese multi-instrumentalist Shugo Tokumaru’s gig at the Esplanade Recital Studio in 2010 is one that I still remember with much fondness. His whimsical, intricately layered soundscapes are magical live and his exuberance in making music is simply infectious.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Monday, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $40 from Sistic

BERNHOFT

Norwegian singer-songwriter Bernhoft was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album for his album Islander (2014).

He has performed at the well-known Glastonbury Festival in Britain, as well as on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on television. This is his debut show in Singapore.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $40 from Sistic

FEIST

Pleasure, the fifth album by Canadian indie pop singer-songwriter Leslie Feist that was released earlier this year, has been well-received by critics. Rolling Stone magazine said: “These songs build slow as they add instrumental muscle on a skeletal form, arriving at something at once scary and lovely.” She last played here at the Laneway Festival in 2012.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Tuesday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $68 to $148 from Sistic