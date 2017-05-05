Gigs Picks

EARTH CRISIS LIVE IN SINGAPORE

It is the battle of the metalcore bands as American group Earth Crisis (above) are also performing on the same evening as Sydneysiders Northlane. Earth Crisis have experience on their side, having formed in 1989 and cultivated fans in the 1990s with albums such as Destroy The Machines (1995) and Gomorrah's Season Ends (1996).

WHERE: Free Commune, 02-02 One Commonwealth, 1 Commonwealth Lane MRT: Commonwealth WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm ADMISSION: $42.25 from www.eventbrite.sg

NORTHLANE LIVE IN SINGAPORE

Australian metalcore band Northlane (below) went with a more alternative and experimental sound on their latest album Mesmer (2017), but fans will doubtless still be mesmerised by their powerful live set.

WHERE: The Pavilion @ Far East Square, 28 China Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm ADMISSION: $68 from ticketbox.sg/northlane

SOMETHING DARKER - A STRANGERFOX EP LAUNCH

Home-grown band Strangerfox mix hip-hop and orchestral strings in their soundscapes and list English trip-hop groups Portishead and Massive Attack as their influences.

Beyond Lies The Web is their debut EP.

WHERE: Barber Shop by Timbre, 01-03, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: Free

SMOKING MAN EP LAUNCH

Smoking Man is the debut EP of home-grown indie band Terrible People. The track, We Are Not The Judges, was featured in music blog New Indie Daily's March showcase playlist.

WHERE: Lithe House, 23 Madras Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $8 at the door