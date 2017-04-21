Gigs Picks

BEST OF RIMI NATSUKAWA LIVE IN SINGAPORE

The comforting breeze of Okinawan folk songs makes its way to Singapore's shores in this concert by Japanese singer Rimi Natsukawa (above). She is best known for her 2001 version of the ballad Nada Sou Sou (Great Tears Are Spilling), more familiar to Mandopop fans as Joi Chua's Sunrise.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $168 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

DECIPHER: STRANGE COMFORT RECORD RELEASE SHOW

Post hardcore local band Decipher (above) offer the balm of Strange Comfort as the follow-up EP to their debut EP, Knowing Nothing But The Hope Within Myself (2015).

WHERE: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 6.30pm ADMISSION: $15 at the door

RECORD STORE DAY 2017

Celebrate Record Store Day with a line-up of local bands, including electro-pop quintet Riot !n Magenta (above) and indie rock outfit Windtree, as well as groove to DJ sets. The event was started in the United States in 2007 to celebrate independently owned record stores.

WHERE: The Panic Room SG, 311A Geylang Road Lorong 17 MRT: Aljunied WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: Free

MADE IN SINGAPORE - A NIGHT OF ORIGINAL MUSIC

This month's edition of Made In Singapore features acts such as Boxchild (above) and Benjie Remorin And The Senators.

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe, 50 Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Sunday, 7pm ADMISSION: Free entry with the purchase of a drink