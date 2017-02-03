House Of Noise, Xingfoo&roy LP Launch Show, and more

HOUSE OF NOISE

Budding singers, songwriters and musicians from the National Arts Council's Noise Singapore music mentorship programme will play stripped-down, acoustic sets at this show.

There will be performances by 14 acts that include singer-songwriters Shak'thiya and Miss Lou, as well as bands such as Boxchild and The Great White Lark (comprising, above from left, William Lee, Marc Lee, Damien Ng, Melina K and Jon Chia).

WHERE: DW Workshop, 41 Rochester Drive MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Tomorrow, 3pm ADMISSION: Free

Eddino Abdul Hadi

AKEEM JAHAT: $UA LIVE!

Singapore rapper Akeem Jahat is an acclaimed name in the rap scene here and across the Causeway, thanks to his lyrical wordplay and bouncy tunes.

This headline show will see him backed by a nine-piece live band that will breathe new life to songs that have become underground classics.

WHERE: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street MRT: Bugis/ Lavender/Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $23 at the door

Eddino Abdul Hadi

XINGFOO&ROY LP LAUNCH SHOW

Home-grown alternative rock trio Xingfoo&Roy will officially launch their new album, 10 Dating Tips For The Spineless Youth Addicted To Pornography, with this show. Fellow Singapore acts Subsonic Eye, The Neptune Waves and Long Live The Empire will also perform.

WHERE: The Yellow Cage, 50 Lorong 17 Geylang MRT: Aljunied WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: $10 at the door

Eddino Abdul Hadi

CLAPPS SONGWRITING CONFERENCE 2017

If you want to know how Singapore music personalities such as Dick Lee (above) and Corrinne May became successful in their craft, this two-day conference by the Musicians Guild of Singapore will feature artists and music industry figures, who will share their expertise as well as discuss the current state of the music industry.

WHERE: Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Today, noon to 7pm; and tomorrow, 10am to 2pm and 2 to 7pm ADMISSION: From $68 for a half-day conference. Go to peatix.com/event/232138 for details on pricings

Eddino Abdul Hadi

LUNAR NEW YEAR 2017 CONCERT

With more than 20 albums in the genre, Taiwanese singer Lung Piao-piao (above) is the undisputed queen of the Chinese New Year song.

She says: "The liveliness of the arrangement is very important as these festive songs help to boost the new year atmosphere."

Join her and veterans such as Chang Ti and Yu Ying-ying as they welcome the Year of the Rooster at this concert.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $38 to $88 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

Boon Chan