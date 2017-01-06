Gigs Picks

SYNDICATE PRESENTS: INTRIGUANT - RECLUSE ALBUM LAUNCH

After releasing snippets of his music for the past year, Singaporean electronic producer Louis "Intriguant" Quek is putting out his debut album, Recluse.

During the live showcase at the album launch, he will be supported by a three-piece band and guest vocalists, including indie darling Charlie Lim, multi-instrumentalist and TAJ frontman Timothy De Cotta, as well as rapper OmarKenobi of Mediocre Haircut Crew.

Emerging electronic act Midst will open, while Kiat from audio-visual collective Syndicate will round up the night with a special DJ set.

WHERE: Annexe Studio, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $20 with one drink (tickets available only at the door, cash only)

LADIES OF THE DARK PRESENTS JENNIFER CARDINI

The newly opened Kilo Lounge kicks off the new year with Cologne-based French DJ Jennifer Cardini and her mix of techno and acid house.

She is no stranger to some of the underground scene's most established venues, such as Berlin's Panorama Bar and London's Fabric nightclub.

DJ Amy Dabbs from London is on warm-up duties for the night.

WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Tomorrow, 10pm ADMISSION: $20 at the door

SOUNDS OF SINGAPORE

In this four-part series, percussion group Nadi Singapura (Monday), fusion outfit Kulcha (Tuesday), Indian classical and folk music fusion act Flame Of The Forest (Wednesday) and Chinese music trio SA (Thursday) will perform some of their original works and talk about their musical practices and identities.

Each session will include a live performance, a question- and-answer session and a special preview of a short film on these musicians.

WHERE: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Monday to Thursday, 7.30 to 9pm ADMISSION: Free, register at tinyurl.com/h6wfrw6