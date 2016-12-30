Gigs Picks

ROCK ON! 2017

Ring in the new year with a top-notch line-up of Western and Asian music acts. Those performing include American R&B singer-songwriter Alicia Keys (photo), American rock band Hoobastank, Taiwanese popsters Rainie Yang and Eric Chou, and local singers such as Joi Chua.

WHERE: The Float @ Marina Bay, 20 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: Tomorrow, 5pm ADMISSION: $48 to $218 from Apactix (www.apactix.com)

Boon Chan

FRANKLY, IT'S THE NEW YEAR!

Herald the new year with an evening of jazzy tunes and a buffet spread with the Jeremy Monteiro Trio. Featuring Cultural Medallion recipient Monteiro on the organ, Andrew Lim on the guitar and Darryl Ervin on drums, the trio will take on Frank Sinatra classics - with guest singer James Flynn channelling the songs of Ol' Blue Eyes.

WHERE: Quentin's Eurasian Restaurant, Level 1 Eurasian Community House, 139 Ceylon Road MRT: Dakota/Paya Lebar WHEN: Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION: $130 for an adult, $65 for a child, all tickets include buffet and drinks. From http://www.quentins.com.sg/events-promotions/

Eddino Abdul Hadi

BEST OF ZHAO CHUAN 2017

So what if Taiwanese singer Chao Chuan (photo) does not have idol looks? He has a soulful and soaring voice that lifts songs such as I'm Just A Little Bird, I've Finally Lost You and I Am Ugly But Tender.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION: $48 to $188 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

Boon Chan

PENTAS SALAMIAH HASSAN

At 65, veteran Malaysian pop diva Salamiah Hassan (photo) shows no signs of slowing down. Her catalogue of hits include ballads from the 1970s and 1980s as well as a string of television jingles. She will be joined on stage by her daughter, pop jazz artist Atilia.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION: $25 to $65 from Sistic

Boon Chan

RAIN TOUR IN SINGAPORE THE SQUALL

The title of the concert does not refer to the thundery showers that have been occurring regularly, but rather, it marks the return of the South Korean idol singer-actor Rain (photo), who is known for his abs as well as his dance moves.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $118 to $338 from Sistic

Boon Chan