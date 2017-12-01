Gig Picks: In::Music - Jin An & Chriz Tong

IN::MUSIC - JIN AN & CHRIZ TONG

Local singer-songwriters Jin An and Chriz Tong team up for this doublebill and have written a song together for the occasion.

Jin An released her debut EP Light last year, while Tong has released three Mandarin albums and recorded theme songs for television series and movies in Singapore and Malaysia.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $20 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

JUST FRANCES - A FRANCES LEE CONCERT

Frances Lee is familiar to Singapore audiences as a musical theatre performer and a stage actress. At this concert, she performs popular favourites by the likes of Barbra Streisand and Ella Fitzgerald, and re-imagines other songs as jazz standards.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $35 from Sistic

THE NIGHT PARADE 2017

Dive into the Singapore indie music scene with this line-up of emerging acts. Rock band Sensorial, dreamy post-rock group Amberhill and alternative rockers Shophouse released their debut EPs this year, while math pop outfit FXTRT dropped their sophomore EP.

WHERE: Anaki Records Gig Space, 07-02 Yu Li Industrial Building, 37 Geylang Lorong 23 MRT: Aljunied WHEN:Tomorrow, doors open at 6.30pm, till late ADMISSION: $15 at the door, inclusive of one drink

SINGAPURA DUB CLUB + HARD ROCK CAFE PRESENTS SISTER NANCY

Jamaica's Sister Nancy, the world's first female dancehall DJ, is performing in Singapore for the first time. Her track Bam Bam has been described by the BBC as a "well-known reggae anthem".

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, 02-01 HPL House, 50 Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION: $40 and $50; VIP packages with alcohol at $236 and $330 from www.ticketbox.sg, $50 at the door